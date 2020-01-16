Feminist Group Claims Responsibility for Torching SUV of Pro-Life Journalist, Attacking Churches

A radical group of pro-abortion feminists has claimed responsibility for a spate of attacks against pro-lifers in Germany.

At the end of last year, the “Feminist Autonomous Cell” vandalized a church in the town of Tübingen and set fire to a minibus out front — police estimated the damage to be in the region of $45,000.

According to the National Catholic Register, in a confession letter posted to a website called “indymedia,” the group admitted attacking the church and accused it of harboring “anti-feminist attitudes.”

Days later, the group confessed to torching the SUV of German journalist, Gunnar Schupelius. Schupelius, a regular columnist at the leading newspaper, “BZ,” has previously penned pieces espousing a pro-life viewpoint. If the attack wasn’t heinous enough by itself, the group also published the writer’s home address in a bid to incite further violence against him.

The militant feminists didn’t stop there. A week later, this violent collective attacked St. Elisabeth Church in the city’s Schoneberg district. Why? Because the church dared to host a pro-life event, “Impact Congress 2019,” with the express aim of connecting pro-life activists across Europe.

The event was held ahead of the country’s annual “March for Life” in Berlin, which subsequently drew roughly 8,000 attendees.

The Feminist group again attempted to justify the attack on St Elizabeth, insisting that the March for Life booked “fundamentalist, anti-trans, homophobic, anti-Semitic, misogynist, patriarchal and right-wing conservative” speakers.

The Federal Association for the Right to Life, who organized the event, immediately denied the accusations, insisting that they “exclusively promote the cause, namely the unrestricted right of any human being to his life, no matter where he comes from, what he looks like, what his religious or political attitude is.”

“If that is ‘right,’ then logically the opposite is ‘left,’ i.e. misanthropy, xenophobia, hostility towards children, hatred of Christians, Muslims, Jews, etc.,” the pro-life organizers added, noting that “fortunately, there are millions of people who are not disconcerted by this nonsense of attempted misclassification, including, of course, many Christians who are not attached to any kind of phobia, hatred or attitude of discrimination, either against homosexuals, Jews, women or others.”

“For all this is self-defeating if you take Christianity seriously and know it,” the group concluded.

Despite the ferocity of the attacks, no arrests have yet been made.