New Report Says Ukrainian Anti-Semitic Incidents Dropped 27 Percent

JERUSALEM, Israel – A Jewish group in Ukraine reports that the number of documented anti-Semitic incidents went down by 27 percent in 2019.

The United Jewish Community of Ukraine, one of several groups that represented Ukrainian Jewry, released a report on Monday that there were 66 anti-Semitic incidents in 2019, down from 90 in 2018.

The group attributes the reported decline in anti-Semitism to the recent election of Jewish President Volodymyr Zelensky.

There is no official body within the Ukrainian government that documents racist incidents and Ukrainian Jewish groups often disagree over the actual rate of anti-Semitism in the country.

Israel’s Diaspora Affairs Ministry reported that Ukraine had more than 130 anti-Semitic incidents in 2017. Some Jewish groups, including the Vaad Association of Jewish Organizations and Communities, disputed the Israeli report. Meanwhile, others like the Ukrainian Jewish Committee agreed with Israel’s assessment.

Monday’s report comes amid a backdrop of increasing anti-Semitism in Europe.

A recent survey from the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) reveals that about one in four Europeans hold anti-Semitic attitudes toward Jews.

Researchers found that while the level of anti-Semitism in western Europe appears to remain constant, eastern Europe is becoming increasingly more hostile to Jews.

The survey found that 46 percent of Ukrainians hold anti-Semitic views.

"It is deeply concerning that approximately one in four Europeans harbor the types of anti-Semitic beliefs that have endured since before the Holocaust," said Jonathan A. Greenblatt, ADL CEO. "These findings serve as a powerful wake-up call that much work remains to be done to educate broad swaths of the populations in many of these countries to reject bigotry, in addition to addressing the pressing security needs where violent incidents are rising."