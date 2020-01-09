STUNNING PHOTOS: Solar Eclipse Created Devil Horn Sunrise Over Persian Gulf as Iran Tensions Escalated

A startling photo appearing to show a pair of “devil horns” rising up from the Persian Gulf has been taken by a photographer in Qatar.

The image coincides with increased tensions in the region, as Iran responds to the killing of its top military general, Qasem Soleimani, who was eliminated in a US drone strike on January 3.

This morning, a photographer captured these ‘red devil horns’ sunrise photos during rare solar eclipse mirage over the Persian Gulf. Between this, the earthquakes and the mysterious plane crash, it has been a very eerie 12 hours. #IranAttacks #IranWar pic.twitter.com/c0jsT8vKSU — Jake Morphonios (@morphonios) January 8, 2020

Many experts are concerned that the United States is on the verge of an all-out with Iran, after the Islamic Republic responded with a missile strike on US military personnel stationed at two Iraqi airbases late Tuesday.

More than a dozen missiles were launched from Iranian territory and targeted air bases in Irbil and Al Asad, according to the BBC. No US servicemen or women have been reported killed or injured in the attack, with President Trump tweeting that “all is well” shortly after the bombardment.

“Missiles launched from Iran at two military bases located in Iraq. Assessment of casualties & damages taking place now. So far, so good!” Trump wrote. “We have the most powerful and well equipped military anywhere in the world, by far! I will be making a statement tomorrow morning.”

Mr. Trump deleivered a national address 11 am EST on Wednesday.

Other concerning news has been emerging out of Iran, with reports that a Ukranian passenger jet crashed shortly after taking off from Tehran early Wednesday. All 176 people on board were killed.

At this time, the cause of the crash is unknown, though the Iranian aviation authority’s refusal to hand over the plane’s black box flight recorder to Boeing has prompted some to speculate that the Islamic Republic was itself involved in bringing the aircraft down.

Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, said he would be sending a team of investigators to Iran on Wednesday in order to determine the cause of the crash. “Our priority is to establish the truth and those responsible for this terrible catastrophe,” Zelenskiy said, according to the Guardian.

In addition, a pair of major earthquakes struck near a major nuclear plant located in southwestern Iran on Wednesday morning.