'We Want Iran to Behave Like a Normal Nation': Trump Hits the Islamic Regime with New Sanctions

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump authorized new sanctions against Iran on Friday in response to Tuesday's missile attack on bases housing US forces in Iraq.

Seventeen specific sanctions will target Iran's largest steel and iron manufacturers and could cut off billions of dollars in financial support to the regime.

"Today's sanctions are part of our commitment to stop the Iranian regime's global terrorist activity," said Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin

"The goal of our campaign is to deny the regime the resources to conduct its destructive foreign policy," said Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. "We want Iran to behave like a normal nation. We believe the sanctions we imposed today further that strategic objective."

The Iran crisis took front and center at President Trump's rally Thursday in Ohio. He used the forum to share some of the intelligence he maintains justified the killing of Iran's top commander.

"Soleimani was actively planning new attacks, and he was looking very seriously at our embassies, and not just the embassy in Baghdad, but we stopped him," President Trump said as the audience cheered.

But House Speaker Nancy Pelosi still isn't convinced.

"With the president's actions last week, he endangered our servicemen and women and diplomats," she said.

The sanctions come as the House voted a resolution to limit Trump's war-making powers. It requires the president to get congressional approval before engaging in further military action against Iran

"It is this body that needs to make that decision and United States Senate," said Rep. Steny Hoyer (D-MD). "This body."

Three Republicans in the House also crossed the aisle to support the resolution.

The White House called the vote "ridiculous" and "completely misguided."