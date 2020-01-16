Why 2020 Is Predicted to Be a Tumultuous Year Around the Globe

If you thought 2019 was a tumultuous time around the world, a new study reports this year could be worse with 40 percent of the world's countries expected to witness some level of civil unrest and violence.

According to Verisk Maplecroft, a group that monitors global civil unrest, 49 countries saw varying degrees of protests and violence in 2019.

This year, the group is predicting that 75 countries will experience instability. That's 40 percent of the world's 195 countries.

Hong Kong and Chile suffered the most unrest in 2019. Experts predict neither country will find peace for at least another two years.

Lebanon, which has already seen a wave of protests this month, is another flashpoint country as demonstrators there continue to vent their anger against the ruling elite.

Verisk says India, the world's largest democracy, is also at "extreme risk" for widespread civil unrest. This week, crowds of Muslim women took to the streets of Kolkota, India, protesting a controversial new citizenship law that discriminates against followers of Islam.

Alongside the danger of violence, Verisk says folks living in these 75 potential hotspot countries could also suffer human rights abuses and experience heavy-handed tactics from security forces.

Other notable areas of concern include the strategic nations of Russia, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Brazil and China.