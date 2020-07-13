Jewish Graves Vandalized in Europe’s Oldest Jewish Cemetery

JERUSALEM, Israel – Dozens of graves in what is believed to be the oldest surviving Jewish cemetery in Europe were vandalized last week, sparking an outcry in the Jewish community.

The European Jewish Association (EJA) said on Sunday the graves were desecrated in Heiliger Sand (“Holy Sands” in German) in Worms, Germany. Thousands of people visit this gravesite every year and the oldest recognizable tombstones date back to 1058.

Media reports estimate that 50 to 100 graves were vandalized.

Rabbi Menachem Margolin, Chairman of the European Jewish Association and the Rabbinical Center of Europe, condemned the act as a symptom of rising anti-Semitism amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"There is no doubt that the Corona crisis has brought with it a sharp rise in anti-Semitic discourse on the Internet, and now that most of the closures have been lifted, we unfortunately see how the toxic discourse on social media is turning into physical attacks on Jewish institutions and symbols,” he said. "We expect the German government to act swiftly not only to renovate the cemetery but to formally declare the acceptance of the comprehensive program to combat anti-Semitism that we initiated, which includes a substantial change in the curriculum in the state education system."

Rabbi Joseph Havlin, the head of the Frankfurt court near Worms, echoed Rabbi Margolin’s sentiments.

"We are witnessing, and not for the first time, desecration of German cemeteries alongside a disturbing rise in anti-Semitism in the entire public sphere. We call on the German government to declare an uncompromising fight against anti-Semitism to ensure that such acts do not repeat."

German media reported that police detained a 47-year-old woman in connection to the incident but it is unknown who is responsible for the vandalism.