World-Renowned Evangelist Morris Cerullo Passes Away at 88

World-renowned evangelist Morris Cerullo passed away on Saturday at the age of 88.

On July 9, Dr. Cerullo's family posted an urgent prayer request on Facebook, indicating that he was in the hospital.

"Dear Friends, we would appreciate your immediate prayers for Dr. Cerullo who is being treated for Pneumonia at the hospital. Please also pray for Theresa who has been working around the clock to assist in his care. She needs your prayers too for extra strength at this time. Thank you for all your thoughts and prayers for Morris and Theresa!"

Cerullo became a believer at the age of 14 and started preaching when he was 15-years-old.

The evangelist was called to international ministry and formed Morris Cerullo World Evangelism (M.C.W.E.) in 1961. In 2011, he launched the daily television show, "Victory Today" and he has written more than 200 Christian books.

Over the decades, Dr. Cerullo has ministered to presidents and prime ministers.

Cerullo shared the gospel of Jesus Christ in multiple countries across the world including Nigeria, Mexico, Brazil, The Philippines, Korea, Zimbabwe, South Africa, Kenya, Indonesia, and the Netherlands.

BREAKING: MORRIS CERULLO HAS GONE TO BE WITH THE LORD AT 88 Our Father, Dr Morris Cerullo is gone to join the great cloud of witnesses after having fought a good fight and having run his course.

Let’s thank God for a great life and pray for his family at this time. pic.twitter.com/8wPwY2hQRm — therealchurchgist (@therealchurchg1) July 11, 2020

The evangelist received numerous awards and recognitions for being a crusader for Christ. In 2015, he received the prestigious Lifetime Global Impact Award in May 2015.

Please keep the Cerullo family in your prayers during this difficult time.

