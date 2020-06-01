Nigerian Bishop Abducted by Gunmen, Christian Organization Urges Officials to Take Action

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) is urging officials to take all necessary steps to see that its chairman of the Nasarawa State unit, Bishop Joseph Masin is safely released from his captors.

Bishop Masin was abducted last Wednesday night after gunmen raided his home in Lafia, then taken to an unknown location, This Day Live reports.

The gunmen were not identified by the media outlet.

CAN is requesting that the federal government stop this ongoing persecution against Christians in Southern Kaduna and other states in the country.

"Since we have no police of our own and we are trying as much as possible to avoid chaotic situations, we are placing a demand on the federal government and the Nasarawa State Government to ensure the safety and immediate release of Bishop Masin before it is too late," the Christian organization said.

STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE FREE CBN NEWS APP

Click Here Get the App with Special Alerts on Breaking News and Live Events!

Attacks on Nigerian Christians have steadily risen over the past few years. Almost 1,000 Christian believers were murdered in the country in 2019.

News of Masin's kidnapping comes just a few weeks after the release of data showing that nearly 620 Christians were killed in the African country by Islamic militants during the first five months of 2020 alone.

The International Society for Civil Liberties & Rule of Law (ISCLRL), an organization not aligned with the Nigerian government, released the report which also warned militant Fulani herdsmen and the Boko Haram has intensified their anti-Christian violence in the old Middle Belt and Northeast regions of the country with the burning or destroying of their centers of worship and learning. In addition, hundreds of homes have been destroyed.

CAN argued it's unacceptable that herdsmen and bandits are killing innocent citizens and Christians throughout the country.

Nigeria is ranked 12th on Open Doors' 2020 World Watch List of countries where Christians suffer the most persecution.