'Outbreak': Did COVID-19 Escape from a Lab in China? CBN Documentary Digs Deeper

ABOVE: CBN Films Producer Wes Rickards appeared on the Tuesday afternoon edition of CBN's Newswatch to discuss the OUTBREAK documentary airing tonight at 8:30 on the CBN News Channel. For a programming schedule, click here. You can also come back to this story this evening and watch the documentary's premiere below.

The coronavirus outbreak has rocked the world, causing hundreds of thousands of deaths and lockdowns that have inflicted severe economic pain globally.

US infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony S. Fauci has described it as "ten times more lethal than the seasonal flu."

But six months into this pandemic, many questions remain, including, did it really begin in a wet market in Wuhan, China? Or did it escape from a nearby laboratory? And what were the lies that allowed it to spread so far, so fast?

OUTBREAK: Watch the worldwide premiere of the brand-new release from CBN Films

Stonewalling by the communist regime in China was at the heart of the crisis. The World Health Organization publicly praised China for its speedy response to the coronavirus in January. But behind the scenes, WHO officials were frustrated over not getting the information they needed to fight the spread of the deadly virus.

The AP found that China sat on releasing the genetic map of the virus for more than a week, and stalled for at least another two weeks on providing detailed data on patients and cases. All of this came at a time when the outbreak might have been dramatically slowed down.

Tonight, you can find more answers in our CBN Films documentary on the COVID-19 situation. It's titled "Outbreak". It will air at 8:30, 9:30, and 11:30 pm on the CBN News Channel. It will also be shown Wednesday at 9:30 am on the ABC Freeform Channel. Check local listings.

STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE FREE CBN NEWS APP

Click Here Get the App with Special Alerts on Breaking News and Live Events!