Scientists Say Suspect 'Study' on Hydroxychloroquine Undermined Effort to Learn Its Effectiveness Against COVID

Many doctors and research scientists have voiced their concerns about a big study published last month by a major medical journal that undermined attempts to really study hydroxychloroquine. The study wasn't actually a clinical trial and may have not been accurate.

The British medical journal The Lancet said it has concerns about the data used in a highly publicized article that claimed hydroxychloroquine increased the risk of death in COVID-19 patients, according to Reuters. The article's conclusion subsequently undermined further interest in the drug that had been touted by President Donald Trump and COVID-19 survivors who said they owed their lives to the drug.

Last month, The Lancet published the article about the study that looked at the treatments for 96,000 hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Some of those patients were treated with the malaria drug that Trump announced he was taking. The president also encouraged others to use it.

Following the article's publication, several clinical trials were put on hold. The study, which used data provided by the healthcare data analytics firm Surgisphere, was not a traditional clinical trial in which hydroxychloroquine would have been compared to a placebo or other drug. The Lancet's editors noted that serious questions about the study were raised, and an independent audit about the data has already been assigned, according to Reuters.

Almost 150 doctors signed an open letter to The Lancet last week, calling the article's conclusions into question and asking to make public the peer-review comments that preceded its publication.

"This is not some sideshow or minor issue," said Dr. Walid Gellad, a professor at the University of Pittsburgh's medical school. "We're in an unprecedented pandemic. We've organized these enormous clinical trials to figure out if something works. And this study stopped or paused a couple of those trials, and changed the narrative around a drug that no one knows if it works or not."

Reuters also reported the New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM) said it was concerned about the quality of the data behind a different study it published in May that also used data from Surgisphere and had the same lead author.

As CBN News has reported, several former COVID-19 patients, including pastors, a lawmaker, and several celebrities have said the drug proved effective in their treatment. In April, Pastor A.R. Bernard of the Christian Cultural Center in Brooklyn, NY, revealed his harrowing bout with COVID-19 and how the drug cocktail with hydroxychloroquine and the antibiotic azithromycin saved his life.

Also in April, Michigan Democratic state Rep. Karen Whitsett personally met and thanked Trump for clearing the way for doctors to prescribe hydroxychloroquine, a treatment she says led to her recovery.

"It actually saved my life within a couple of hours - made all the difference in the world," Whitsett said.

Pastor Don Wilkerson, the co-founder of Teen Challenge and the brother of the late David Wilkerson from The Cross and the Switchblade fame, told CBN News his doctor prescribed hydroxychloroquine. Wilkerson says he remembers waking up the next morning significantly better.

Actress Rita Wilson also said her fever broke after she took hydroxychloroquine. Wilson and her husband, actor Tom Hanks, were two of the first celebrities to reveal they both had come down with COVID-19 while working on a movie project in Australia.

Actor Daniel Dae Kim who's known for his roles on "Lost" and "Hawaii 5-0" claimed hydroxychloroquine was the "secret weapon" that helped in his recovery from the disease.

In an Instagram video posted on March 22, Kim, 51, praised hydroxychloroquine as being "critical" in the treatment that made him "practically back to normal" just days after confirming he had been infected.

"I won't say this is a cure and I won't say definitively that you should go out and use it, but what I will say is that I believe it was crucial to my recovery," he said.

STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE FREE CBN NEWS APP!

Click Here Get the App with Special Alerts on Breaking News and Live Events!