Go2020 Global Prayer Movement Calls Every Believer to Pray, Care and Share

During the global coronavirus outbreak, many Christians are calling on the church to pray for those affected by the virus.

Next week, a global evangelism movement - Go2020 is calling on churches to pray, care for the needy and share that hope can be found in Jesus Christ.

On Sunday, believers everywhere are to seek God's intervention and pray for an awakening in the church.

In a week-long effort, Christians are called to share the hope and peace of Jesus Christ with as many as people as possible through social media, phone, and one-on-one.

The coronavirus pandemic is showing our need for God. Now the world needs YOU. Text a prayer to a loved one. Let's pray together through this. pic.twitter.com/Q8sv6OsHc9 — Global Outreach Day (@GO_Out_Day) March 18, 2020

Go2020 is asking believers to pray for healing of at least 5 people affected by the coronavirus.

The movement is urging Christians to care for the practical needs of others by providing meals to the needy or grocery shopping for the elderly.

With people fearful and looking for answers, believers are encouraged to share with everyone the hope that Christians have in Jesus.

And we must pray for God's protection and the salvation of His people around the world.

You can post a testimonial video with #go2020 #hopebeyondfear or share it on WhatsApp, IG, SnapChat, Tik Tok and Facebook.

All this will lead up to a global day of prayer on March 29th.

Also the Go2020 movement is inviting believers to join thousands of churches and ministries worldwide and to dedicate the entire month of May to sharing the Gospel of Jesus Christ.

2 Chronicles 7:13-14 discusses plagues and how God's people should humble themselves and pray to our Father.

"If I shut up the heavens so that there is no rain, or if I command the locust to devour the land, or if I send pestilence among My people, and My people who are called by My name humble themselves and pray and seek My face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, will forgive their sin and will heal their land."