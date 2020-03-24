Italian Priest Dies From Coronavirus After Giving Away His Respirator So Another May Live

An Italian priest infected with COVID-19 died after giving his respirator to a stranger.

Newsweek reports that Catholic priest Don Giusseppe Berardelli, who was hospitalized in Lovere, Italy, gave up his medical equipment to a younger patient in need.

The 72-year-old was an admired man who enjoyed serving his community, and was well-known for helping people experiencing financial hardship.

Fr. Giuseppe Berardelli, a 72-year-old priest who gave a respirator (that his parishioners had purchased for him), to a younger patient (whom he did not know), has died from #coronavirus. "Greater love has no person..." (Jn 15:13) https://t.co/qXQ6knoE6n via @Araberara pic.twitter.com/uKxRNghire — James Martin, SJ (@JamesMartinSJ) March 24, 2020

Catholic News Agency reports that 60 priests have died in Italy during the month of March.

Bishop Gianni Ambrosio said, "I pray to the Holy Spirit to give us the gift of light and strength. Everyday I do the Via Crucis asking the Lord…to carry this cross with us."

Most of the deceased were over the age of 70 and some of the priests were suffering from health problems. So far, the youngest priest to die from coronavirus in Italy was 53-year-old Fr. Paolo Camminati.

"It is a darkness that we must face, but with the hope that God never abandons us, that he himself has gone through all the suffering to overcome it," Bishop Ambrosio said.

GET YOUR FREE FACTSHEET: Coronavirus: What You Need to Know

Currently, Italy has the highest global number of deaths due to the coronavirus. On March 23, the Italian Ministry of Health reported that 5,476 people have died and over 59,000 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Italy since February.

Please continue to pray for all those around the world who have been affected by the coronavirus.

2 Corinthians 9:8 said, God is able to make all grace abound to you, so that always having all sufficiency in everything, you may have an abundance for every good deed.

FOR CBN NEWS CONTINUING COVERAGE ON COVID-19, CLICK HERE.