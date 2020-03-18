Lou Engle Calls Christians to Global 3-Day Esther Fast to End Coronavirus Starting Today

Christians are responding to the global spreading of the coronavirus with a new fasting and prayer movement.

Lou Engle of Lou Engle Ministries is urging everyone to join a 3-Day global Esther Fast from March 18-20.

He says the fast will focus on humbling ourselves and confessing our sins, crying out to God for mercy to stop the coronavirus outbreak.

Engle explained that he began praying to God about having a worldwide fast against the coronavirus. "For the past several days, we've been asking the Lord, 'Shall we call a three-day Esther Fast worldwide to resist this virus?'"

Religious leaders started reaching out to Engle, prompting him to start a 3-day fast.

"Evangelist Jean-Luc Trachsel said, 'Don't miss this moment. Call a three-day fast across the world and shatter this coronavirus'," Engle said.

In a message, Andy Byrd of The Send wrote, "Lou, would you call a three-day fast in the midst of this 40-day fast and call the Church to stand against and rebuke this coronavirus? It is threatening the global advance of evangelism and missions and is determined to stop stadium Christianity."

By that time, Engle knew it was the word of God telling him to take a stand against the virus.

Those participating in the Esther Fast will give up food and water for three days as explained in Esther 4:16 when the evil prince Haman tried to kill all the Jews.

All Christians are being encouraged to lean on our Father to find peace and hope during these trying times.

On Sunday's National Day of Prayer, Dr. James Dobson offered an uplifting prayer.

"Heavenly Father, we thank you for inviting us to bring our cares and concerns to You because as the Scripture tells us You care about us. We can't explain why You're mindful of us. But we know that nothing escapes Your notice including those in our midst who are suffering and fearful."

"So, Lord, we do call on Your name, not just about our personal concerns but for the entire human family around the world. We want You to give wisdom and guidance to our president and to the international leaders as they do their best to protect the people from the coronavirus. Be with the scientists as they seek to develop a vaccination to bring this epidemic to an end. We are in Your hands today, Lord, and we thank You for loving us. Amen."

