113-Year-Old Is Latest Centenarian COVID Survivor Bringing Hope to Others: 'God Is Very Good to Me'

Over the past few months, the global pandemic has brought fear and uncertainty to so many lives. But it has also generated hope, especially when we witness patients conquer COVID-19.

A 113-year-old woman, who is believed to be the oldest living person in Spain, has recovered from the virus.

Maria Branyas tested positive for the COVID-19 in April, then self-isolated herself while recovering at a retirement home in Olot, Spain, The Daily Mail reports.

@niilampaanchal @SrBachchan @SunielVShetty @AnupamPKher #IndiaFightsCorona@MariaBranyas112 is from Spain and who successfully fought with two epidemic - Spanish Flu and Covid-19 at age of 113. She is an inspiration for all of us. pic.twitter.com/UEq4uq2LOk — Karan darji (@Karansuper007) May 13, 2020

"In terms of my health, I am fine, with the same minor annoyances that anyone can have," Branyas said.

Phil Corio from New Mexico survived the virus and described his symptoms "as the same" as having the flu.

The 108-year-old from Albuquerque became ill in March, however, he was unaware that his condition was COVID-19.

"I didn't even know I had it...I guess if I knew I had it I might have been scared," Corio said.





Connie Titchen from Britain is another centenarian that overcame the virus. She spent three weeks in the hospital with a suspected case of pneumonia.

The 106-year-old was admitted to a hospital in mid-March and was diagnosed with the virus a short time after that. She recovered and was able to return home in April.

"I feel very lucky that I've fought off this virus," Titchen said.

And Rose Leigh-Manuel from Long Island, NY battled COVID-19 for two weeks while suffering from weakness, fever, and chills.

Leigh-Manuel believes a healthy attitude and having a strong faith in God allowed her to recover so quickly.

"It's a combination of living right, having a good attitude, and always keeping in mind that this too shall pass," she said. "God is very good to me."



