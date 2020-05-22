China Makes Communist Power Grab: 'The Rule of Law in Hong Kong Is Over'

ABOVE: Dean Cheng, a senior research fellow at The Heritage Foundation appeared on Friday afternoon's edition of CBN's Newswatch to talk about the Chinese government's move to crackdown on dissent in China and Hong Kong. Newswatch is seen weekdays on the CBN News Channel. For a programming schedule, click here.

While the rest of the world is focused on fighting a deadly pandemic, China has launched another communist power grab.

Pro-democracy lawmakers in Hong Kong are blasting a proposed new Chinese national security restriction that outlaws alleged acts of secession, subversion, and treason in Hong Kong, as well as "foreign interference".

The move is seen as a clamp-down by China's communist party after the pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong.

A small group of protesters marched towards China's central government office in Hong Kong Friday.

Wu Chi-wai, chairman of the Democratic Party, said, "The rule of law in Hong Kong is over because of the implementation of the national security ordinance."

One former pro-democracy lawmaker explained, "They're trying to ban every organization in Hong Kong who dares to speak out against the communist party."

Some analysts are saying this would be the end of Hong Kong as we know it.

