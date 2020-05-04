Christians Unite to Sing 'The UK Blessing,' Powerful Message of Hope to Bless Others Goes Viral

Christian organizations and churches from across the United Kingdom came together virtually on May 3 to sing a blessing over the land during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Members of more than 65 churches and ministries across the country videotaped themselves singing along to the song "The UK Blessing."

The song, "The Blessing" was originally recorded by Elevation Worship featuring Kari Jobe and Cody Carnes.

The completed production of the "The UK Blessing" went viral within the first few hours of its posting with nearly 900,000 views and thousands of shares on social media worldwide

The individual recordings were combined to create a six-minute long video, which aims to bring hope and comfort to the most vulnerable during the coronavirus pandemic.

Performers who were involved in the project include Hillsong London, The Liberty Church London, Worship for Everyone, Sound of Wales, Bridge Church Methodist Cornwall, Hope City Church UK, and Regent Hall Salvation Army.

The song serves as a reminder that we must be a blessing to others, especially those in need, according to the producers.

Many of the participating churches assisted with providing more than 400,000 meals to the high-risk and elderly who have been on lockdown since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

