Evidence of China's COVID-19 'Deadly Denial' Emerges, Time for Punishment?

New evidence gathered by the US and foreign intelligence services reveals that the Chinese government deceived the world about the realities of the COVID-19 virus. Now, a growing number of Americans and government leaders say it's time to hold China accountable.

A report in the form of a dossier compiled by the "Five Eyes" says China lied about the COVID-19 outbreak. The "Five Eyes" are the intelligence services of the US, Canada, the UK, Australia, and New Zealand. They maintain that China deceived the world with "deadly denial of human to human transmission."



"I've seen what the intelligence community has said. I have no reason to believe that they've got it wrong," insisted US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Collectively, the "Five Eyes" say China has spread propaganda about the origin of the virus on social media, blaming the United States for the outbreak.

Dr. Glenn Duerr is an associate professor of International Studies at Cedarville University.

"Maybe it was foreign travelers. Maybe it had something to do with US troops. They've given all kinds of conspiracy theories just to try and muddy the waters out there to get the focus off of Xi Jing Ping and the Communist Party," he explained.

The dossier further states that China refused to hand over COVID-19 viral samples so a vaccine could be developed.

Also, it indicates the virus leaked out from that level 4 lab in Wuhan.

"It could have been stopped on the spot. They chose not to do it, or something happened. Either there was incompetence or they didn't do it for some reason," said President Donald Trump.

The possible reason? A Department of Homeland Security report says China delayed informing the World Health Organization about the viral outbreak so it could stockpile facemasks and other critical PPE supplies.

Regardless of the reason, a new poll shows a whopping 62 percent of Americans believe China is a growing problem. And several states including Missouri are filing damage claims against China in US federal courts.

Hudson Institute Senior Fellow, Brigadier General (Ret.) Robert S. Spalding III said the COVID-19 pandemic gives the United States an opportunity to reset the China relationship.

"What the coronavirus gives us an opportunity to do is to really reset and isolate democracies from these authoritarian or totalitarian regimes that seek to undermine democracy, undermine free trade, undermine rule of law, undermine human rights and civil liberties, really undermine the entire fabric of the international order," Spalding explained.

So, how can China be held accountable--perhaps even punished for COVID-19? It is difficult when many countries depend on the Chinese trade and nearly half a trillion dollars annually for the United States.

Also, many nations owe China a lot of money. More than $1 trillion of the US debt is owed to China.

Appearing on the CBN News Channel program "The Global Lane," China analyst Gordon Chang said the debt can actually be used against China.

"We've got to be very concerned that this is going to happen again so we need to impose those costs and we can do that by seizing Treasury obligations that you just referred to and we shouldn't do that by ourselves, but we should do it in conjunction with other countries and we should be cutting our trade links with China," Chang insisted.

