Memorial Service Livestreamed on May 29 in Honor of Christian Apologist Ravi Zacharias

A private memorial service will be live-streamed on May 29 to celebrate the life and legacy of Christian evangelist and apologist Ravi Zacharias.

Zacharias, 74, passed away at his home in Atlanta on May 19 from a rare form of cancer in his spine.

The apologist announced earlier this year that he was suffering from severe pain in his spine and would undergo surgery. A malignant tumor of the sacrum called sarcoma was discovered in March.

He battled the disease with the help of top doctors, but his daughter announced a few weeks prior to his passing that no further medical treatments were available.

Zacharias founded a global apologetics ministry, Ravi Zacharias International Ministries (RZIM), in 1984, and was widely sought after for decades for his eloquent answers to life's biggest questions.

He was a prolific author, debater, and academic throughout his life.

"The story of the gospel is the story of eternal life. My life is unique and will endure eternally in God's presence. I will never be 'no more.' I will never be lost because I will be with the One who saves me," Zacharias wrote in his latest book, Seeing Jesus from the East.

Christian leaders and artists will pay tribute to Zacharias, including RZIM President Michael Ramsden, Tim Tebow, Brooklyn Tabernacle Senior Pastor Jim Cymbala, Passion City Church Pastor Louie Giglio, Matt Redman, and Lecrae.

In lieu of flowers, the Zacharias family is requesting that gifts go to RZIM to support the ongoing efforts of the ministry.

The memorial service will be streamed live at RZIM.org/RaviMemorial on May 29 at 11 am ET.

STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE FREE CBN NEWS APP!

Click Here Get the App with Special Alerts on Breaking News and Live Events!