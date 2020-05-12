Thriving Online: How Churches, Ministries are Expanding During COVID-19 Pandemic

As churches move online, many are seeing record numbers for Sunday services and online small groups. Many Christian leaders believe people are more open to hearing God's word than ever before.

Rev. Nicky Gumbel is vicar of Holy Trinity Brompton Church in London, an author, and pioneer of Alpha International. Alpha is a course developed in the 1990s that was originally for new Christians who wanted to learn more about the faith. In recent years, though, Alpha has been attracting people outside the Church who want to learn about the Christian faith.

The Alpha course is now available internationally and in dozens of languages.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Holy Trinity Brompton moved the Alpha course online, and this year hundreds more are signing up.

In an interview on Tuesday's 700 Club, Gumbel told CBN's Gordon Robertson that at the Holy Trinity Bromtpon location there are normally around 500 who sign up to attend in person. Now that the course has moved online, that number is 1,600 and climbing.

