Pro-life Activists Sue UK Govt over Down Syndrome Abortion Law

The United Kingdom's High Court has agreed to hear a landmark case over the current discriminatory abortion law which allows abortion up to birth for Down Syndrome.

Pro-life activist Heidi Crowter, a 24-year-old woman who has Down Syndrome, has sued the UK's National Health Service challenging the law along with her fellow campaigner, Máire Lea-Wilson, who's son also has Down Syndrome.

Abortion is legal in the UK until the 24th week of pregnancy, except for when continuing the pregnancy is dangerous to the physical or mental health of the mother, as well as in cases where the baby will "suffer from such physical or mental abnormalities as to be seriously handicapped."

"The current law is unfair. It makes me feel like I shouldn't exist, and that I'd be better off dead in the eyes of the law," Crowter told the Sunday Telegraph.

Crowter adding she "feels amazing" that the High Court will hear their case.

"This case addresses a matter that is fundamentally offensive and discriminatory," Paul Conrathe, the lawyer representing the women, said.

Statistics from the Department of Health and Social Care show there were 339 mentions of Down's Syndrome on abortion notification forms between January and June 2020.

The Christian Institute reports that nearly 92% of those diagnosed with Down's Syndrome in the womb are aborted in Great Britain.

"We live in a society that proclaims that we want to empower those with disabilities, and that regardless of your background, you deserve a fair and equal chance at life," Lea-Wilson told the Catholic News Agency. "This law, which allows abortion up until birth, is outdated, and we can do so much better than this."

STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE FREE CBN NEWS APP

Click Here Get the App with Special Alerts on Breaking News and Top Stories