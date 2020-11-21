'We Want Every Child to Know That God Loves Them': Franklin Graham on the Importance of 'Operation Christmas Child' Program

Between the coronavirus pandemic, the presidential election, and the nationwide unrest that has taken place this year - most folks are ready to see 2020 come to a close.

But, Franklin Graham has a way to end the year on a positive note with the Operation Christmas Child - Samaritan's Purse.

Graham appeared on the Friday edition of CBN News' Faith Nation to discuss the wonderful program.

"We just ask people to take a box and fill it with items for a child, send it to us, and then we'll give them out to children around the world," Reverend Graham explained. "This year, we'll deliver about 11 million. So far in the last 27 years, it's been close to 180 million boxes that have gone out to children in about 160 different countries.

Most importantly, Graham urged everyone to pray for the child who will receive the box and that it will be a blessing.

"With every box, I ask people to pray for the child that's going to get your box," he added. "I don't who's going to get it but God does. Pray for that child. We know God hears a pray of one person. Can you imagine - 11 million people this year praying for children - what God just might do for the children of this world. We want to give a gift to every child, but we want every child to know that God loves them, He cares for them, and that Jesus Christ is what Christmas is all about."

And Graham declared that America can heal from this troubling year, but we must seek our Lord and Savior for that to transpire.

"I don't think we can heal without God and for that to happen, there has to be repentance," he said. "We have to repent of our sins. I look at the sins of our nation - they are huge. I just don't see our nation coming together with God."

To find out more about Operation Christmas Child – Samaritan's Purse, click here.

