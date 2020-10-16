Christian Pastor in US Facing Threats on His Life From Chinese Communist Party as Protesters Descend on Home

10-16-2020
Pastor Bob Fu, founder of the faith-based advocacy group ChinaAid, and his family are in a protected location while the FBI and CIA investigate threats against his life from suspected members of the Chinese Communist Party.
The threats against Fu and his loved ones began Sept. 26, according to Patrick Payton, mayor of Midland, Texas. The mayor shared the information as protesters descended on Fu's home, accusing him of being a spy for the CCP.
Payton said the Fus have since been relocated as the FBI and CIA are "heavily involved" in an investigation into the situation.
今天是第八天蒙面无身份的非法郭蚂蚁们不请自到在我们家门口继续骚扰我们邻居和社区散步无耻谰言谎言。想想如果突然一天在一个和平安静社区突然出现这样一群来自外地聒噪的蚂蚁，你怎样想？”郭文贵发起针对得克萨斯州华裔傅希秋牧师的攻击压力行动”
作者：明迪·贝尔兹 https://t.co/epwt8lCjNc pic.twitter.com/IezRrAbizZ
— Bob Fu傅希秋 (@BobFu4China) October 12, 2020
The protesters gathered at the pastor's home argued he is a spy for the CCP, gathering information against Americans to provide to the Chinese government, according to the Midland Reporter-Telegram.
"It's something we can't come to grips with, why someone in this organization is saying he's a member of the Communist Party, when quite frankly, all he's done is been wanted by the Communist Party," Payton said. "We're still trying to figure that out."
And according to ChinaAid, an alleged CCP operative is urging supporters to "eliminate" Fu.
Currently, in mainland China, more than one million religious people — most minority Muslims — have been forced into labor camps. In addition, Christians are facing intense persecution for their faith, as it cannot be practiced freely or outside government control.
Fu's nonprofit ChinaAid provides legal assistance to Christians who have been wrongly arrested in China.
谢谢！Thank y’all for solidarity pic.twitter.com/3dsYMSaDvS
— Bob Fu傅希秋 (@BobFu4China) October 15, 2020
Did you know?
God is everywhere—even in the news. That’s why we view every news story through the lens of faith. We are committed to delivering quality independent Christian journalism you can trust. But it takes a lot of hard work, time, and money to do what we do. Help us continue to be a voice for truth in the media by supporting CBN News for as little as $1.
Latest CBN News Stories