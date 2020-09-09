All Schools in England Required to Teach LGBTQ-Inclusive Curriculum, Even to Young Children

Beginning this month, all schools in England are required to teach an LGBTQ-inclusive curriculum.

High schools will educate students on sexual orientation, gender identity, and healthy relationships while primary schools will teach children about different families – including LGBTQ members.

The new guidelines indicate that an updated curriculum will allow students to achieve "mental wellbeing" and "to know how to be safe and healthy."

"This is why we have made Relationships Education compulsory in all primary schools in England and Relationships and Sex Education compulsory in all secondary schools, as well as making Health Education compulsory in all state-funded schools," the policy reads.



Sidonie Bertrand-Shelton with Stonewall, Britain's leading pro-LGBTQ organization predictably celebrated the decision saying, "LGBT-inclusive education is about teaching that some children have two mums or two dads. Learning about different kinds of families from a young age helps create inclusive environments so everyone feels they belong."

But the new measures weren't well-received by all parents.

Last November, parents in Birmingham protested against their children learning about LGBTQ equality, arguing that lessons on same-sex relationships go against their religious beliefs.

Parents held signs saying "My Child My Choice," "Let Kids Be Kids," and "Say No to Sexualisation to Children."

And Parkfield Community School in Birmingham suspended its LGBTQ teaching program last year to consult with parents after demonstrations ensued.

Despite the resistance in Birmingham, members of the English Parliament voted 538-21 in favor of the new curriculum to begin in September 2020.

Parents have the right to request that their child be withdrawn from some or all of the lessons taught as part of sex education, but students are not permitted to refuse the Relationship and Health Education section.

The guidelines encourage teachers to instruct students in a delicate and orderly way.

The new policy reads, "We expect all pupils to have been taught LGBT content at a timely point as part of this area of the curriculum."

