China's Government Wants Absolute Loyalty from Teachers, No Exposure to Democracy, Religion or Dissent

The Chinese government remains insistent in their efforts to persecute Christians while threatening drastic measures toward anyone who resists their authority.

Bitter Winter reports that educators have been banned from traveling and forced to give up their passports.

And they are forbidden to take a vacation in Hong Kong, Macau, and Taiwan to ensure there are fewer opportunities for them to learn about democracy, religion, or disapproval about the government.

Those who refuse to comply with the restrictions face punishment and could lose their jobs.

Since President Xi Jinping took office in 2013, teachers throughout China have been punished for "improper" speech and "ideological failures."

A primary school teacher in Inner Mongolia told Bitter Winter that it had become more challenging to take a trip.

"We must undergo an approval process composed of several levels and encompassing a conversation on our understanding of foreign and domestic affairs, and must hand in our passports after each trip," the teacher said. "Those who fail to submit their passports within a set deadline are criticized publicly, and their passports are revoked for five years."

STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE FREE CBN NEWS APP

Click Here Get the App with Special Alerts on Breaking News and Top Stories

A college teacher in Inner Mongolia government inspectors came to the school last October to examine the teachers' point of view on pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong.

They questioned teachers one-by-one and supervised their classes to determine if they had "reactionary thoughts." Those who expressed "improper remarks" were punished.

"We were observed during every class," the teacher said.

And a primary school teacher from the northern province of Henan told Bitter Winter that a meeting was held last June to find out "the dangers and potential risks in the field of ideology."

"The government believes that religious teachers are hostile to the party, even if they don't evangelize," said an English teacher from the eastern province of Shandong said. "The CCP is afraid that they would integrate faith into teaching. That's why they strictly control teachers and want them to follow its ideological system and eventually become puppets that cannot think independently."