Brazil's New Statue of Jesus will Surpass Height of Rio's Christ the Redeemer

A new statue of Jesus Christ is under construction in southern Brazil and it will reach higher than the iconic Christ the Redeemer statue that overlooks Rio de Janeiro.

Construction of Christ the Protector began in 2019 in the city of Encantado. The head and outstretched arms were added last week but completion of the monument isn't expected until late this year, according to France.24.com.

This will be the world's third tallest Jesus statue. The Jesus Buntu Burake statue in Sulawesi, Indonesia stands at more than 172 feet tall and Christ the King in Swiebodzin, Poland also reaches the height of 172 feet.

The idea was conceived by local politician Adroaldo Conzatti, who died in March of COVID-19. His son, Gilson Conzatti said, "It is a day for celebration, for devotion."

The statue measures more than 118 feet from hand to hand and will contain an internal elevator. Tourists can visit the observation deck near the top of the figure which will stand more than 141 feet tall.

In comparison, the Christ the Redeemer statue measures more than 124 feet high and spans more than 91 feet hand to hand. The iconic figure will mark its 90th birthday this October.

The project's budget of $350,000 is being funded through donations.