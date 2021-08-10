157 Kids Rescued as 'Demonic Terrorists' Torch Their Orphanage, US Pastor Donates $50K to Rebuild

An American pastor is giving $50,000 to help rebuild an orphanage in the Plateau State of Nigeria that was destroyed last week by jihadists known as Fulani herdsmen.

The Facebook page of Pastor Bill Devlin says more than 150 children were removed from the home prior to the terrorists' arrival.

"Thank God the 157 children were evacuated prior to the destruction by these demonic terrorists. Pastor Dr. Devlin has committed $50,000.USD to rebuild the orphanage."

The U.S. Nigeria Law Group also shared details about the assault on social media.

"After days of daily alerts of attacks, we received news this morning that our orphanage in Plateau state was burnt down by Fulani herdsmen overnight. We built several of the structures in that compound over the years. Thankfully the children were evacuated otherwise it would have been a terrible massacre."

The post continues, "It is just a few miles from Rukuba barracks the largest military cantonment in the region. Yet these orphans have now been rendered homeless again after surviving Boko Haram terrorism and other atrocities over the years."

CBN News has previously reported on these gunmen, who are often radical Muslims, targeting villages across the West African country.

Several areas in Nigeria's Miango District came under a series of severe attacks last weekend, by men identified by locals as Fulani militants.

The Irigwe Development Association, (IDA), released a press statement on Sunday reporting that 250 houses were burned down during the "unhindered" attacks.

In June, nearly 100 gunmen attacked the Federal Government College in Kebbi state, leading to the death of a police officer and a student. Authorities say the gunmen who were responsible for the attack sought ransom payments.

And hundreds of girls were kidnapped in February from the Government Secondary Jangebe School in Zamfara state after a large group of gunmen raided the school.

Observers have repeatedly called on President Buhari, who is a Fulani Muslim, to take action against the herdsmen and their persistent attacks on farming villages.

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***