Biden's Blunder Draws World Criticism, UK Votes to Hold Him in Contempt: 'The Greatest Debacle that NATO Has Seen'

As the Biden administration's catastrophe in Afghanistan shocks the world, blowback is hitting the president hard. His poll numbers are dropping fast – his job approval now at the lowest point of his presidency. The international community is also turning its outrage on Biden in stunning fashion.

The chaos in Afghanistan has left as many as 15,000 Americans behind enemy lines, along with tens of thousands more Afghan allies who helped the U.S. military. They're desperate to escape the Taliban but the Islamic terror group has prevented many from reaching the airport.

U.S. troops have restored order inside the Kabul airport, but panic persists outside the gates.



At least 12 people have reportedly been killed this week due to gunfire or stampede as the Taliban blocks people, even some Americans with passports, from getting through checkpoints.

President Biden is defending himself, saying no matter when U.S. troops withdrew, chaos was sure to follow.

"Getting out would be messy no matter when it occurred," he told ABC News in a rare sit-down interview this week.

However, a classified cable from the U.S. embassy in Kabul to Secretary Blinken dated July 13 warned of the Taliban's swift gains and the collapse of the Afghan military and called for the U.S. to focus on a key priority – speeding up evacuations.

The debacle is hurting the president politically. On Friday, August 13, his approval rating was 53 percent. By Monday, August 16, after the entire country of Afghanistan fell into the hands of the Taliban, his approval had plunged 7 points to 46 percent.

And now the president faces fierce criticism from America's NATO allies.

"This is the greatest debacle that NATO has seen since its foundation, and it is an epochal change that we are facing," said Armin Laschet who is expected to become the next German Chancellor.

In Britain, members of Parliament united to hold President Biden in contempt accusing him of throwing the UK and "everybody else into the fire" in a move they fear will embolden Russia and China.

"Like many veterans, this last week has been one that has seen me struggle through anger, and grief, and rage. The feeling of abandonment of not just a country but the sacrifice that my friends made," said MP Tom Tugendhat during an emotional speech on Britain's House floor.

And now America's European allies are looking inward, frustrated with Biden's unilateral move they say damaged and humiliated NATO.

"We can set out a vision and clearly articulate it for reinvigorating our European and NATO partners to make sure we are not dependent on a single ally, on the decision of a single leader," Tugendhat said.

This afternoon, President Biden is expected to update the American people on evacuation efforts in Afghanistan. He's vowed to keep U.S. troops on the ground until all Americans are out.