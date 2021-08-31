'Bloodshed in Nigeria': Fulani Militants Kill 36 Christians in 30 Days

More sad news was reported in Kaduna state, Nigeria after Fulani Islamic extremists murdered 36 Christians during multiple attacks throughout the month of August.

According to Morning Star News, the attacks occurred from Aug. 4 to Aug. 28 in Zangon Kataf, Kaura, and Chikun counties.

Seventeen Christians were killed in Doh (Mado) village, five in Madamai, eight in Buruku and Udawa, three in Machun, and three more in Goran Gida.

"Fulani herdsmen have killed three of our Christians, and five other Christians were also injured," area resident Judith David told Morning Star News in a text message."It rained at the time the herdsmen invaded our village. We all had already gone to houses to sleep when the herdsmen attacked the village, forcing us to flee into the bush in the rain."

The murders were confirmed by Samuel Aruwan, Kaduna state commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs.

"Police personnel responded to a distress call from Machun village and mobilized there," he said in a statement. "On arrival, they were also alerted by gunshots from neighboring Manuka. As the assailants fled the area, the operatives found the corpses of three victims."

Rev. Jacob Kwashi, Anglican bishop of Zonkwa Diocese, said the government has done nothing to correct this dire situation.

"We have never seen an evil government in this country like the one of today. The government is fully in support of the bloodshed in Nigeria. We are being killed just because we are not Muslims," Kwashi said. "These evil Fulani jihadists are enjoying the backing of the government to go about killing people, destroying their houses and farmlands, yet when we try to defend ourselves, the government will go about arresting our people. What kind of justice is this?"

The church leader pointed out that authorities have only arrested Christians simply for defending themselves.

As CBN News has reported, the Fulani herdsmen, also known as the Fulani militia, are often radical Muslims who target Christians in their relentless attacks on villages across the West African country.

The Fulani were early adopters of Islam, participating in holy wars, or jihads, in the 16th century that established them as a dominant social and economic force in Western Africa, according to WorldWatch Monitor.

Nigeria is ranked 9th on Open Doors' 2021 World Watch List of countries where Christians suffer the most persecution.

