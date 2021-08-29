CBN's Operation Blessing Brings Relief to Residents Affected by Hurricane Ida and Haiti's Deadly Earthquake

CBN's non-profit humanitarian organization, Operation Blessing (OB) deployed its U.S. Disaster Relief Team early Sunday morning to assist residents in the path of Hurricane Ida.

Team members departed with an equipment caravan that included a construction trailer, a work order trailer, and several trucks. The caravan drove to the OB warehouse in Bristol, Tennessee, to pre-stage for further deployment after Ida passes.

Please continue to #pray for everyone in the path of #Hurricane #Ida. Pray that everyone is able to evacuate safely and pray for protection for first responders.

Operation Blessing is standing by to provide relief after the storm passes. pic.twitter.com/fWid507Q3M — Operation Blessing (@operationbless) August 29, 2021

Anthony Lloyd, senior director of U.S. Disaster Relief, and other group members are currently in contact with partners in Houma, LA, Slidell, LA, Baton Rouge, LA, New Orleans, and Galiano, LA, who are expected to be in the storm's path.

OB is also supplying truckloads of drinking water to relief partners in Mandeville, LA and Cleveland, TX. Additional supplies will be deployed as needed.

The organization continues their efforts to bring much-needed aid to thousands of Haitians who were affected by the deadly 7.2 earthquake that struck on Aug. 14.

Team members met with representatives from the country's ministry of health to demonstrate the process for purifying water with the technologies that OB offers.

The international disaster relief team also delivered 70 food kits to those in need. Medical professionals offered health care services to 97 patients in the community of Coteaux while providing hygiene kits and 45 solar lamps.

U.S. military aircraft are delivering food, tarps, and other materials into southern Haiti to help residents make it

through the remainder of hurricane season.

For more information about Operation Blessing, visit ob.org.

