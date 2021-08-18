Taliban Atrocities Already Underway Against Afghans Who Helped US or Refuse to Wear Burqa

Earlier this year, the Taliban promised at the negotiating table with the U.S. and its western allies that once they came to power in Afghanistan after 20 years, there would be no retaliation against Afghan citizens who worked for the U.S. military or the Afghan government.

But as the Islamic extremists have completed their takeover of the country, initial reports of their brutal atrocities are already being relayed around the world via social media and a few news outlets.

Joe Lonsdale, an Austin, Texas-based entrepreneur tweeted: "An Afghani interpreter I have come to know well over the years was hung in the streets last night. They melted his DoD ID into his chest. Cut off his arms. And killed his family. His 10-year-old daughter was spared and handed off to leadership."

"An Afghani interpreter I have come to know well over the years was hung in the streets last night. They melted his DoD ID into his chest. Cut off his arms. And killed his family. His 10 year old daughter was spared and handed off to leadership."

Even after the Taliban announced a general amnesty for all Afghans and declared at a news conference Tuesday that their jihadists would honor women's rights, fighters from the group shot and killed a woman in Takhar province after she went out in public without a burqa, according to Fox News.

Video from Kabul showed vehicles packed with armed Taliban extremists riding in neighborhoods where the residences of activists and government workers are located. Gunfire can be heard on the video as the vehicles proceed down the street.

The disturbing images started coming out of Afghanistan last week. Bilal Sarwary, an Afghanistan journalist, tweeted photos Monday showing two men with their faces colored back being pulled down a street with nooses around their necks.

"Taliban accused these men of theft, their faces were colored with black color - to embarrass them and were paraded in Herat city after the Friday prayers," Sarwary wrote.

Taliban accused these men of theft, their faces were colored with black color - to embarrass them and were paraded in Herat city after the Friday prayers.

"Taliban style Justice often means hands of thieves are chopped off," Sarwary noted.

Now the Biden administration has decided to take the Taliban's word, pledging that they will give Americans trying to flee the country "safe passage" to the Kabul airport just weeks after President Biden said he doesn't trust them.

"The Taliban have informed us that they are prepared to provide the safe passage of civilians to the airport, and we intend to hold them to that commitment," National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters during a press briefing Tuesday.

At the same time, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki offered no assurances that all Americans stuck in Afghanistan would indeed be rescued at this point.

Biden Press Secretary Jen Psaki can't offer any guarantee that all Americans will be evacuated from Afghanistan

Meanwhile, critics are blasting MSNBC host Joy Reid on social media for comparing the Christian right to the Taliban's Islamic extremists.

On Saturday, Reid tweeted: "This is the real-life Handmaid's Tale. A true cautionary tale for the U.S., which has our own far religious right dreaming of a theocracy that would impose a particular brand of Christianity, drive women from the workforce and solely into childbirth, and control all politics."

This is the real-life Handmaid's Tale. A true cautionary tale for the U.S., which has our own far religious right dreaming of a theocracy that would impose a particular brand of Christianity, drive women from the workforce and solely into childbirth, and control all politics.

One user pointed out how Twitter allows such hate speech.

"Looks like the Twitter powers that be allow this kind of ridiculously skewed hate speech, such as this tweet by @MSNBC

host @JoyAnnReid, comparing Christians and the pro-life community to the Taliban," she wrote.

One user replied, "Why would you associate the horrors of worst of the worst Islamic authoritarian regimes with Christianity? It doesn't make a lick of sense."

Another responded, "This is your takeaway! A tragedy unfolding in real-time for girls in Afghanistan and you're concerned about an impossible and entirely fictional scenario that's never been particularly clever let alone plausible. Rediscover your humanity, please. Afghan girls deserve better."

Another user couldn't believe the hatred Reid was spreading.

"That people find you a credible source of information and that you are not even reprimanded for some of the hatred you have says so much about the mob mentality of some and the hatred that is expelled and consumed like this is driving our country to such division," the user wrote.