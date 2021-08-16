Woman Says Uyghurs Allegedly Held in Clandestine Jail at Possible 'Black Site' in Dubai

A young Chinese woman says she was recently abducted from a hotel in Dubai and forced to spend eight days in a detention facility along with two Uyghurs.

In an effort to avoid extradition back to China, 26-year-old Wu Huan was questioned and threatened over her fiancé who is allegedly a Chinese dissident.

Wu told The Associated Press that she was forced to sign paperwork stating that her fiancé harassed her. Following her release on June 8, Wu has sought refuge in the Netherlands.

The woman's story could be proof that China is operating a "black site" outside of its borders. That means China is using its power to control citizens, even if they are nonconformists or ethnic minorities such as the Uyghurs.

Uyghurs are mostly in China and many practice Islam. In recent years, China's communist regime has turned up the heat in its war against people of faith - specifically targeting Christians and Muslims.

Black sites are jails that house prisoners who aren't typically charged with a crime. They are denied bail and access to court.

Many of these sites in China are used for people who complained against the government and look like hotel rooms.

China's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying, rejected Wu's story, saying, "What I can tell you is that the situation the person talked about is not true."

Dubai Police denounced Wu's allegation, adding that Chinese woman are not being held by local authorities and that Wu left the country three months ago.

"Dubai does not detain any foreign nationals without following internationally accepted procedures and local law enforcement processes, nor does it allow foreign governments to run any detention centers within its borders," according to a statement from the Dubai government media office.

"Dubai also follows all recognized global norms and procedures set by international organizations like Interpol in the detainment, interrogation, and transfer of fugitives sought by foreign governments," the statement continued.

Wu and her fiancé, 19-year-old Wang Jingyu, are not Uyghur. Authorities are pursuing his whereabouts over messages he posted that disputed Chinese media coverage of the Hong Kong protests in 2019.

Chinese authorities are increasing their measures against dissidents, activists, and Uyghurs, as part of a national anti-corruption campaign.

