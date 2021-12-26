Family About to Lose Their Home 'Lost Faith in the World' Until a Mystery Good Samaritan Delivered a 'Christmas Miracle'

Members of a U.K. family who “lost faith in the world” have had their hopes restored after an anonymous good Samaritan stepped in to save them from losing their home.

Anthony and Charlotte Smith told the BBC in November that they feared losing their home by Christmas. They had been struggling to pay rent since last summer, and the situation wasn’t improving.

“It makes me feel sick,” Anthony Smith said at the time.

After openly speaking about their struggles, though, it seems someone stepped up to the plate to help.

An anonymous donor saved the Smiths from eviction — an unnamed individual who said he or she had been helped in the past and simply wanted to do the same for this family.

Charlotte Smith, who told the BBC she’s elated by the kind act, called it a “Christmas miracle come true” and said she couldn’t express her gratitude enough.

But it’s how Anthony Smith responded that is truly powerful, as he admitted he and Charlotte had lost faith amid their struggles — and that their hope is now renewed.

“We’d lost faith in the world and what this has shown is that people do really care,” Smith told the BBC. “People do want to help one another.”

This simple story is a reminder of so many important truths. First and foremost, Christians are called to love others — a calling tied to Jesus’ first command: that we love the Lord, who created each person in His image.

Additionally, we never truly know what people are facing and we cannot know the authentic standing of others’ hearts. In this case, the Smiths were deeply hurt and had “lost faith in the world.” Yet a simple act of kindness — something we’re all capable of — reset their perspectives and showed them people care.

As we ponder the true meaning of this holiday season, let’s remember that, despite the celebrations and fun, there are many people hurting and in need of this simple reminder.

Let’s meet their needs by being the hands and feet of Jesus.

