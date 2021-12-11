Rare Skeletal Remains Discovered by Archaeologists Show Evidence of First Roman Crucifixion in UK

The skeletal remains of a man with a nail through his heel was discovered in Cambridgeshire, leading some to believe this is the first example of a Roman crucifixion in the U.K.

Archaeologists say there was only one other example like this of a crucifixion , which was found in Israel ; however, two possible discoveries were reported in Italy and Egypt, according to Telegraph and Argus.

Corinne Duhig, a human bone specialist at Cambridge University's Wolfson College, called the finding "almost unique" because of its "good preservation."

She added, "This shows that the inhabitants of even this small settlement at the edge of empire could not avoid Rome's most barbaric punishment."

The Guardian reports that the man appeared to be between 25 and 35 years old at the time of death.

The skeleton was actually uncovered in November of 2017 without the nail being noticed as it was surrounded by mud. The nail was revealed once the bones were removed and cleaned in the lab.

David Ingham, project manager at Albion Archaeology, which carried out the project , said, "Well it's the first time a skeleton has been excavated archaeologically that anyone has found a nail in, so it's not the sort of thing you're looking for."

He continued, "We know a reasonable amount about crucifixion ... how it was practiced and where it was practiced and when and so on from historical accounts. But it's the first tangible evidence to actually see how it worked."

The skeleton of the crucified man showed signs of injuries, leading scientists to believe that he suffered before his death. His legs revealed signs of infection, possibly caused by binding or shackles.

Speaking on behalf of Cambridgeshire County Council's historic environment team, archaeologist Kasia Gdaniec said, "These cemeteries and the settlement that developed along the Roman road at Fenstanton are breaking new ground in archaeological research. Burial practices are many and varied in the Roman period and evidence of ante- or post-mortem mutilation is occasionally seen, but never crucifixion."

Gdaniec is hopeful more information will be released on the crucified man and that his remains will be put on display for all to see.

"We look forward to finding out more when the results are published," Gdaniec said. "Hopefully, there will be a museum exhibit to showcase the remains soon and we are working to arrange this."

