Christian Astronaut Says Sunrise, Sunset From Outer Space Remind Him of Psalm 30

Astronaut Victor Glover recently reflected on the beauty of a sunrise and sunset from outer space, adding that they remind him of a Bible verse in Psalms.

Glover, one of four other astronauts that embarked on a six-month science mission last November, posted images on Instagram Thursday while onboard the International Space Station (ISS).



"Took these photos today, I love sunrises and sunsets," Glover wrote on Instagram. "Can you see the bands of color? They remind me of the scripture in Psalm 30, "weeping may endure for a night, but joy cometh in the morning." It seems darkest just before sunrise. I wish you all love and light. Goodnight from the @iss."

Prior to departing for his latest mission, Glover explained the unique experience he's had since being selected as an astronaut for NASA in 2013 and why God remains his focal point.

"This has been a really interesting journey, the seven years I've been at NASA, and it's been a real exercise personally and professionally, but also spiritually," he explained during a video interview with the Christian Chronicle. "Understanding the role of God in my life and God's authority and my submission to that and the love, support, and encouragement that that can create in my life."

"I want to use the abilities that God has given me to do my job well and support my crewmates and mission and NASA," Glover added. "That's really the thing I think the most about."

Despite being on a space flight, Glover said he will stay active with his church routines.

"I actually sent up communion cups and a Bible, and we have really good internet connectivity," he said. "So honestly, I will probably continue in what we've been doing: virtual service, virtual giving, reading my Bible and praying."

The 44-year-old told the Christian Chronicle that people should spend time with God and go to Him when they're looking for answers.

"There are so many really simple lessons from the Bible. To love God first and foremost, to love yourself - have a healthy love of yourself and then to love your brother as yourself," he said.

