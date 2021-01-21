Two of the World's Most Tyrannical Regimes Are Celebrating Trump's Departure

Two of the world's most dangerous regimes, known for violating human rights on a broad scale and threatening U.S. national security and global peace, are clearly relieved that President Trump is no longer in office and will no longer be around to hold them accountable.

In the Middle East, the radical Islamic terrorism-sponsoring regime in Iran is disparaging the Trump administration and celebrating its end.



Iranian President Hassan Rouhani trashed the outgoing president during the inaugural opening of a gas refinery.

"Those who were boastful and conspired and plotted (against Iran) are gone with God's grace on the day that we are inaugurating this big project. They were overthrown shamefully and dishonorably," Rouhani said.

President Trump had strongly confronted the Iranian regime, ending the Obama administration's controversial nuclear deal and killing Iran's terrorist mastermind, Qassem Soleimani, who had led a terror campaign targeting U.S. troops in Iraq.

On Tuesday, Iran also imposed sanctions on President Trump and a number of members of his administration.

Meanwhile, the communist regime in China is also celebrating the departure of President Trump and his team.

China's state-run Xinhua News Agency, which is essentially communist propaganda, issued their anti-Trump response in a web article and tweet, saying, "On a final note: good riddance to the current U.S. administration and its final madness."

The unnamed author of the commentary clearly meant to blast the Trump presidency, arguing, "It should be noted, above all, that those politicians have clearly overestimated their ability to influence the course of China-U.S. relations. Outwardly, they appear to be tough, but they are actually weak on the inside."



As Faithwire reports, the Biden administration is showing a much friendlier approach to the Chinese regime. "Biden's pick for director of national intelligence, Avril Haines, told the Senate Intelligence Committee this week that the Biden administration intends to approach the Chinese Communist Party not as an adversary but as a 'global competitor'."

And in December, Biden said the U.S. would be wrong to "punish" China for its deadly handling of the coronavirus, which resulted in the worst pandemic in a century.

