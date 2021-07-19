Hunted by Police Helicopter, Thrown in a 'Small Cage', Canadian Pastor Found Himself Ministering to Fellow Inmates

Pastor Tim Stephens, the Canadian pastor who was jailed after a police helicopter discovered where he was holding his church's outdoor worship services, is speaking out about how his incarceration allowed him to minister to inmates.

As CBN's Faithwire reported, Stephens, pastor of the Fairview Baptist Church in Calgary, Alberta, was arrested when law enforcement officers showed up at his home as his on-looking children cried.

Initially, Stephens was slated to remain behind bars at the Calgary Remand Centre until at least July 12 but plans changed when the court order under which the minister had been arrested was rescinded July 1 and he was released.

In an interview with conservative Canadian media outlet Rebel News, the Canadian pastor said he spent 17 nights and 18 days behind bars.

Stephens said due to the COVID-19 restrictions, the cell in the Remand Centre is very bare-boned, and prisoners are in their cells for 23 and one-half hours a day.

"You don't know when you're going to get out of your cell for that little bit of free time when you can make a phone call. When you can have a shower. It's very rudimentary. It's very difficult to try to get comfortable, because you don't have a lot of necessities. You don't even have a pillow," he recalled. "You only have a few blankets and a very thin hard mattress."

"It's a very dehumanizing experience," Stephens said. "Basically, you're put into a small cage and you're left there not really knowing what the next coming hours or days or weeks even may bring."

The Fairview Baptist Church pastor told Rebel News that the other inmates for the most part treated him with respect.

"When they understood why I was there, they didn't think it was right for me to be there," said Stephens. "They would call me 'pastor,' they would open up about their own problems and want counsel, want advice. Even inmates who were hardened atheists came to appreciate where I was coming from and we developed a good friendship among those other inmates there in jail."

Stephens also addressed the recent church burnings in Canada and said the Canadian Indian residential school program was a result of the government overstepping its authority.

"It's a tragedy what's happened," he said referencing the schools for Indigenous children. "But the blame cannot be placed solely on the Christian church. What has happened then is actually what's happening now, when the government is taking responsibility in areas that are not theirs to exercise responsibility."

Stephens said the government's attempt to blame Christians for the Indian schools' program reminded him of Nero blaming the Christians for the burning of Rome.

"Christians have been a scapegoat throughout time," he said. "Because for the most part, Christians turn the other cheek rather than strike back."

The pastor said there's a reason his congregation will continue to hold worship services.

"We continue to go to church because it is not a matter of us trying to calculate based upon the consequences of our actions whether we should do it or not," he said. "Our convictions are settled by the word of God and by our accountability to the Lord Jesus Christ. So out of obedience for Christ, we continue to gather and I continue to lead the church in gathering."

Watch the Rebel News interview with Fairview Baptist Church Pastor Tim Stephens Here