CBN's Orphan's Promise Fosters Friendship, Unity with Bosnian Children Through Teamwork

In Bosnia, a country torn apart by years of bitter conflict, CBN's Orphan's Promise is helping to bring healing, restoration, and unity to children through the game of floorball.

The outdoor game brings children together from communities once separated by war.

Instead of growing up as enemies, these children work together as a team and have become friends. Once practice is over, they also receive help with their homework and a warm, nutritious meal and learn about God's love for them.

This is just one of more than 350 programs supported by Orphan's Promise in 66 countries worldwide.

The organization partners with established ministries to help orphans and vulnerable children around the world by meeting their emotional, intellectual, physical, social, and spiritual needs.

And God is using the generosity of Orphan's Promise donors to spread His love to every corner of the world.

To find out how you can help, visit orphanspromise.org.

700 Club host Terry Meeuwsen talks about Orphan's Promise. Watch the video below:

***Be sure to sign up for CBN News emails and the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving news from a Christian Perspective.***