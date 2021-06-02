On June 10th We'll Witness a Rare 'Ring of Fire' in the Sky

Days after people were treated to the magnificence of a super blood moon, another celestial phenomenon is just around the corner.

Stargazers will get to witness a "ring of fire" annular solar eclipse on June 10. The rare sight will be visible from parts of Russia, Greenland, and northern Canada. And weather permitting, residents in parts of Northern Asia, Europe, and the U.S. will see a partial eclipse, according to TimeandDate.com.

Skywatchers can view the eclipse for about 3 minutes and 33 seconds but are encouraged to wear special lenses for eye protection.

CBC Senior Science Writer Nicole Mortillaro explains that "The moon is 400 times smaller than the sun, but it's also 400 times closer, so what happens is the moon fits just perfectly over the disc of the sun, and that's when we get a total solar eclipse. But an annular solar eclipse happens when the moon is just a little further away and it doesn't cover the disc of the sun quite perfectly, and so we kind of have that little ring of fire around it."

*** Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***

Celestial events like blood moons and solar eclipses have clear scientific explanations, but there could also be a spiritual significance behind them. The Bible talks about signs in the heavens quite a few times, especially related to the moon and sun.

Jesus says in Luke 21:25-28, "And there will be signs in sun and moon and stars, and on the earth distress of nations in perplexity because of the roaring of the sea and the waves, people fainting with fear and with foreboding of what is coming on the world. For the powers of the heavens will be shaken. And then they will see the Son of Man coming in a cloud with power and great glory. Now when these things begin to take place, straighten up and raise your heads, because your redemption is drawing near."

A live stream of the ring of fire annular solar eclipse will be available below:



NASA says people in the Washington, D.C. area will be able to see a roughly 80% solar eclipse.

TimeandDate.com reports this annular solar eclipse "ring of fire" will begin and end at the following Eastern Daylight times:

Starts - 4:12 am EDT

Total (Start) - 5:49 am EDT

Maximum - 6:41 am EDT

Total (End) - 7:33 am EDT

Ends - 9:11 am EDT

Later this year, there will be a partial lunar eclipse on Nov. 29 for North and South America, and a total solar eclipse on Dec. 4 over Antarctica.