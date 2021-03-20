Canadian Father Jailed for Speaking Out Against Biological Daughter’s Gender Transition

A Canadian father was arrested earlier this week after he violated a court order banning him from speaking out about his biological daughter’s gender transition.

The man, whose name is reportedly under a publication ban put in place by the British Columbia Court of Appeals, was found in contempt of court and arrested Tuesday for speaking out about his daughter’s case and referring to his transgender child — who identifies as a male — with female pronouns, according to The Post Millennial.

In January of last year, the father went to court after learning his daughter was undergoing hormone therapy to transition to a boy, Global News reported. The child, whose name has also been protected, claims to have been exploring transition treatment since the age of 13 and has identified as a male since the age of 11.

The child’s dad first went to court in 2018, when he was made aware of his biological daughter’s intentions. He argued at the time that treatment should be predicated on the approval of both parents, who are separated. The girl’s mother, it should be noted, supports the transition.

In their decision, the justices of the B.C. Court of Appeals ruled the father could not voice his opposition to his daughter’s decision and was warned any attempt to pressure his child to change course would be considered a form of family violence, punishable by law. Chief Justice Robert Bauman and Justice Barbara Fisher said the dad’s “refusal to accept” his teenage daughter’s choices “is troublesome,” adding that his failure to fully endorse his kid’s desire for irreversible transgender treatments has caused the minor “significant pain” that has “resulted in a rupture of what both parties refer to as an otherwise loving parent-child relationship.”

The “rupture,” the justices added, is not in the child’s “best interests.”

With that in mind, Bauman and Fisher ordered the father to refer to his biological daughter only by male pronouns and barred him from speaking to members of the media.

The girl’s transition apparently started at school, where she was being exposed to pro-transgender educational materials. Because she did suffer from feelings of dysphoria, the school began referring to her by a male name and even put that new name in her seventh grade yearbook — all without informing her parents.

School officials reportedly received input from a psychologist, Wallace Wong, who encouraged the young girl to take testosterone, referring her to an endocrinology unit at a nearby hospital.

In February of last year, the father told The Federalist — after he learned all this — that he “had a perfectly healthy child a year ago, and that perfectly healthy child has been altered and destroyed for absolutely no good reason.”

“She can never go back to being a girl in the healthy body that she should have had,” he said. “She’s going to forever have a lower voice. She’ll forever have to shave because of facial hair. She won’t be able to have children.”

The father has accused the government of “state-sponsored child abuse.”