Celebrating the Life of Luis Palau: Watch Live Streamed Memorial Service for Late Evangelist

Thousands are expected to celebrate the life and faith of Evangelist Luis Palau during a live memorial service, Saturday.

The man whose mission was to carry the Gospel to the ends of the earth died on March 11th at 86 years old. Now, many who were touched by his words and ministry are expected to gather in person and on-line to share memories of the late evangelist.

The service will be streamed on Luis Palau's Facebook page and his memorial site LuisPalau.org.

"We wish we could all be together in person," shared Kevin Palau on social media earlier this week, "but we know even over a video stream this time will be incredibly meaningful. Dad's wish for his memorial was that it would be a time to praise and glorify the King of Heaven. And that's exactly what we'll do."

The service will include music from Matt Redman, words from close family and friends, and a performance by the Gospel choir from Salem Baptist Church of Chicago.

"This service will be a great time to remember and celebrate the life of our Dad, Luis Palau," said Andrew Palau, one of Luis' four sons and co-evangelist for the past 15 years. "But just as Dad would have wanted, it will also be a wonderful time to honor the Lord and proclaiming His Good News. We really hope many will tune in, share it with their friends, and be deeply encouraged by the message we share—the same message Dad shared for his entire life."

The Luis Palau Association is encouraging viewers to share kind words and memories about Luis on LuisPalau.org.

Watch the memorial service live at 5 pm EST on the CBN News YouTube page.