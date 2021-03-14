WordGo Free Bible Study App Designed to Get People in the Word of God, Keep Them Engaged

From starting a Bible study to challenging yourself with daily scripture readings, there's a new free Bible app that has it all.

Bible Study Fellowship (BSF) created and supports the new app called WordGo, which provides tools, resources, and training to hundreds of thousands of people across dozens of countries.

The purpose of the app is to get people into the word of God and then keep them engaged, according to BSF.

The user-friendly app delivers scripture, reflection questions, and biblical commentary straight to your phone every day.

Users can study the word of God on their own or invite their friends into a WordGo Bible study. Everything you need is in the app. You can start a group, run a group and grow together as a group.

The WordGo app provides customized study plans, audio resources, and even helpful reminders. The app also offers two-week, four-week, five-week, and six-week study courses.

The app even offers group Bible study for churches.

Bible Study Fellowship (BSF) is a global ministry spanning 60 years of interdenominational Bible classes that serve more than 350,000 class members on six continents in more than 40 nations. To find out more about BSF visit their website.

What is WordGo? Watch the video below:

