Huge Flames, Billowing Smoke Seen After Two Fires Break Out Back-to-Back in Iran

Two massive fires broke out this weekend in Iran, causing major property damage and leaving two injured.

The first fire was reported on Friday near the Bushehr Port in Bushehr Province, not far from the country's sole functioning nuclear plant.

Fars News Agency reported that emergency crews got the fire under control within several hours and no casualties were reported.

#Breaking : Massive fire breaks out near Iran's Bushehr nuclear power plant last night with the cause of the fire unknown. pic.twitter.com/8gpxYOEm7O — (@globe_007) May 8, 2021

Watch: A massive fire engulfed in Bushehr city, Bushehr Province, #Iran. The cause of the fire still remains unknown. The Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant is also located in this city. Coordinates

28°49′46.64″N 50°53′09.46″E pic.twitter.com/lBi2UmtINM — Rich Kids of Tehran (@RKOTOfficial) May 7, 2021

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Another fire made headlines on the other side of the country Saturday, at a chemical plant in Qasvin following a small explosion at the site.

Local media sites reported no casualties, however, two firefighters were injured while battling the flames.