CBNNews.com

Huge Flames, Billowing Smoke Seen After Two Fires Break Out Back-to-Back in Iran

05-09-2021
CBN News
Image Credit: Cullan Smith/Unsplash

Two massive fires broke out this weekend in Iran, causing major property damage and leaving two injured.

The first fire was reported on Friday near the Bushehr Port in Bushehr Province, not far from the country's sole functioning nuclear plant.

Fars News Agency reported that emergency crews got the fire under control within several hours and no casualties were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Another fire made headlines on the other side of the country Saturday, at a chemical plant in Qasvin following a small explosion at the site.

Local media sites reported no casualties, however, two firefighters were injured while battling the flames.

