'Glory Be to God': See Viral Video of Father and Son's Emotional Response to Birth of 'Miracle' Baby

A video of a father and son weeping tears of joy after the birth of their newest family member is touching the hearts of thousands who have viewed the special moment from earlier this year.

The father, João Prudêncio Neto, originally shared the video on his Instagram account on Mar. 4 after his wife delivered their "miracle" daughter, Giovanna. It initially received more than 48,500 views. The video was reshared by @baby_adorable on Oct. 3, which has garnered more than 1,100 comments and was liked by more than 70,000 users.

In the caption, Neto revealed that he became sterile after the birth of his son, David and having another child would be impossible without the use of fertility treatments.

He explained that he and his wife prayed daily for God to bless them with another baby. Neto said they witnessed a "miracle that only Jesus can do" when she became pregnant without assistance from any medications or surgical procedures.

"I waited patiently for the Lord; He inclined to me and heard me when I cried for help," Psalms 40:1. After I had our firstborn son David, I became infertile. It was impossible to be a parent again with zero spermatozoids production. My wife@karolinneprudencio was healthy and also dreamed of having another child. Until the Lord Jesus healed me, giving me life to produce another," he wrote.

"Giovanna's birth is not only a blessing to our family, but also to all those who dream of one day experiencing the miracle that only Jesus can do," he continued. "We prayed every day for a miracle. I became a dad again without any artificial procedure. Glory be to God! All this emotion is for the miracle done; my wife is very well and happy."

In response to the heartwarming video, comments from users started pouring in.

"Oh how beautiful and Amazing!" wrote one user. "God bless their Family!!!"

Another viewer commented, "Beautiful! Thank you for sharing our testimony!"

"Sometimes loving so much makes you cry. Bless you and your little family," wrote one observer.

"Perfection. God is great," another user shared.

