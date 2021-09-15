A Call to Pray for Afghanistan from FBR Founder Dave Eubank

The US pullout from Afghanistan sent geo-political shock waves throughout the world, profoundly diminished US prestige and left tens of thousands of Afghans in harm’s way at the hands of the terrorists of the Taliban.
Reports of murder, retribution, kidnapping and torture continue to stream of out Afghanistan.
Dozens of NGO’s have rallied to help Afghans escape and where possible provide practical aid. CBN News talked with Dave Eubank the founder of Free Burma Rangers (FBR) in neighboring Tajikistan.
FBR is there to do what they can to help Afghans and be the hands and feet of Jesus during this dark hour. Eubank also says it’s a time for a call to pray for the people and the country of Afghanistan.
Does evil really exist? What does the Bible say about evil? Does God allow evil in the world? Those and many other questions are addressed here.
Need prayer? We’re available 24/7. Call (800) 700-7000 or request prayer.Learn why Truth Matters at CBN News.
Did you know?
God is everywhere—even in the news. That’s why we view every news story through the lens of faith. We are committed to delivering quality independent Christian journalism you can trust. But it takes a lot of hard work, time, and money to do what we do. Help us continue to be a voice for truth in the media by supporting CBN News for as little as $1.