The Ukrainians have won the fight for their capital city of Kyiv. Having failed to take Kyiv, Russian troops are now gathering to attack the eastern part of the country in what's expected to be the biggest battle of the war.

New satellite images show a massive military convoy of tanks, artillery and other vehicles that is 8 miles long, now heading toward Ukraine's second-largest city, Kharkiv, already partially leveled after weeks of Russian shelling.

It's Vladimir Putin's "Plan B," after his forces were repulsed from the capital.

U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said, "The Russians lost and the Ukrainians won the battle for Kyiv. Kyiv stands, despite Russia's effort to conquer the capital city."

***PLEASE Give to OPERATION BLESSING Relief Efforts in Poland and Ukraine***

A sign of the Russian defeat at Kyiv is Vladimir Putin's appointment of a new commander in Ukraine, General Aleksander Dvornikov, notorious for leading Russia's brutal campaign in Syria in 2015.

Retired General David Petraeus says Dvornikov is known as 'the butcher of Syria.'

"The hallmark of the Russian forces so far has been indiscipline, not discipline. It has been violation of the Geneva Convention and the law of land warfare and so forth," Petraeus told CNN.

In a show of solidarity over the weekend. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson walked the streets of Kyiv with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy.

The White House says there's no plan for Joe Biden to visit.

According to the UN, more than 10 million Ukrainians have fled their homes since the Russian invasion. One-quarter of them are now in Poland.

HELP UKRAINIAN REFUGEES:

Operation Blessing Helping Moms and Kids Find Refuge from the Horrors of War: 'I'm so Grateful'

**Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***