CBN's Operation Blessing Greets Ukrainian Refugees With Warm Welcome Near Polish Border

Millions of Ukrainians continue to flee their country and need a place to receive help as they arrive in eastern European nations.

Mothers, children, and the elderly are traveling by the dozens in the cold and wet conditions, some with no idea where they are going.

Many people left their homeland with minimal belongings and almost no supplies for traveling.

CBN News Reporter/Anchor Wendy Griffith is at the border near Poland where Operation Blessing and Orphan's Promise volunteers have set up tents. They are greeting refugee families with hot meals, warm coats, and blankets.

"A lady came in, she and her seven-year-old daughter, and it was raining really hard," Griffith explained. "She came in soaked and with this tiny little rain jacket and she asked if we had any coats."

The mother and child were able to find a dry jacket in one of the numerous tents set up for refugees.

"One of the greatest things about this tent is that it is warm. There's people coming and going all the time," Griffith explained.

Volunteers have even made the tents fun for kids by stringing up bright lights and playing CBN's Superbook animated series in the background.

"I've met three women today that escaped from one of the most dangerous places and they were on their way to Germany. They had been on a two-day journey with no sleep so they stopped to get warm and regroup. We've met so many fascinating people and they've been so inspiring," Griffith concluded.

