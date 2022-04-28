CBN's Operation Blessing Helps Siblings Fleeing War in Ukraine to find Comfort in Poland

The brutal fighting in Ukraine has led to a flood of refugees in the last two months.

One sister, who takes care of her younger brother, decided they could no longer stay in their home, and they fled to Poland where CBN's Operation Blessing was there to help them.

As the war raged around them in Ukraine, Ania did her best to take care of her younger brother, but eventually, the violence hit too close to home.

"The other week, a missile was hit like literally near our house. It was like a massive, huge explosion," she recalled. "And I understood that I take care of my brother. I responsible for my brother. So, I decided the best thing I can do is to flee to the safest place possible. Sadly, there's no safe places in Ukraine anymore.

***PLEASE Give to OPERATION BLESSING Relief Efforts in Poland and Ukraine***

The young woman took her brother and fled to Poland. Thanks to Operation Blessing partners, Ania, and her brother received a meal and a hot drink, a warm place to recover from the cold, and most importantly the hope to continue.

"Human kindness is like one of the things that's helped me going on," she said. "I was like, going here without knowing anything. I literally was going into nowhere with little money with the little clothes and everything I have. And I don't know, I'm just so amazed by how kind people can be."

Operation Blessing took Ania and her brother to a local church partner. There, they could safely recover before continuing on their journey.

"I would just say enormous, a huge thank you," Ania said. "Just, this means so much for every one of us. It's come so deeply from my heart. It's such a gratitude that cannot be expressed by anything. I'm, I'm so thankful."

