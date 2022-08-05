11 Adults Reportedly Formed Demonic Group Routinely Assaulting Three Children, Performing Witchcraft

A group of 11 adults in Glasgow, Scotland, have been arrested after reportedly committing sinister and sadistic crimes against three children for a decade.

The Glasgow Times reported that seven men and four women — Iain Owens, 43; Elaine Lannery, 38; Lesley Williams, 40; Paul Brannan, 40; Marianne Gallagher, 37; Scott Forbes, 49; Barry Watson, 46; Mark Carr, 49; Richard Gachagan, 44; Leona Laing, 50; and John Clark, 46 — were charged this week in an indictment referring to acts that included demonic rituals and “witchcraft.”

All the parties to the charges have been accused of forcing at least two of the children, a boy and a girl, to participate in “seances” and use a Ouija board “to call on spirits and demons.” They were furthermore forced to watch “classes involving witchcraft, point wands, and utter spells, thus causing them to believe that they could levitate,” The Scottish Sun reported.

CBN’s Faithwire has previously reported on the grave spiritual dangers of the Ouija board.

The other child was a little girl whom five of the defendants were accused of trying to kill when she was just weeks old, according to The Glasgow Times.

Included in the indictment were horrific allegations stating the defendants repeatedly raped all three of the children while other group members would “clap, cheer, and verbally encourage” what was happening. The assaults were purportedly recorded on video.

Court filings also state the group of adults would force the older girl “to act like a dog” and “eat cat and dog food, causing her to vomit.” Six of the group members would allegedly taunt her while “wearing a mask of the devil” while blowing smoke into her face after consuming drugs.

While the revealed details are undoubtedly profoundly upsetting and unspeakably grotesque, local news outlets reported there are additional allegations so heinous and gruesome they have not yet been shared publicly.

The identities of the children have been withheld to protect them from further harm.

Originally, it should be noted, there were between 16 and 17 adults named in the indictment. Somewhere between three and five of them, though, have passed away. An eight-week trial over the horrific crimes is scheduled to begin in September 2023. A preliminary hearing is set for October of this year.

CBN’s Faithwire has reported extensively on the dangers of engaging the evils of witchcraft, sorcery, and Satanism. Scripture repeatedly condemns these vile practices. They are clearly rebuked in Deuteronomy 18:9-12, which states:

When you come into the land that the Lord your God is giving you, you shall not learn to follow the abominable practices of those nations. There shall not be found among you anyone who burns his son or his daughter as an offering, anyone who practices divination or tells fortunes or interprets omens, or a sorcerer or a charmer or a medium or a necromancer or one who inquires of the dead, for whoever does these things is an abomination to the Lord. And because of these abominations the Lord your God is driving them out before you. (ESV)

Please be in prayer for the three children as they begin to process the wicked and despicable abuse they endured for a decade. Pray the Lord would intervene in their lives by the power of the Holy Spirit as they come to terms with the sins committed against them and they begin their journeys of healing.

