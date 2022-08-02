'We Will Not Give Up': UK Supreme Court Denies Bid to Keep 12-Year-Old Archie Battersbee on Life Support

The U.K. Supreme Court in London has rejected an appeal submitted by Archie Battersbee's parents who have pleaded to keep their son on life support.

The 12-year-old's parents, Holly Dance and Paul Battersbee filed an urgent appeal to the court Tuesday in hopes of extending his life-sustaining treatment.

The application made to the Supreme Court today in the matter of Archie Battersbee has now been considered by the Justices and the full reasons for the panel’s decision can be read here: https://t.co/O4eteJDspk — UK Supreme Court (@UKSupremeCourt) August 2, 2022

A statement by the panel of Supreme Court Justices outlines their decision to dismiss the family's appeal.

'It concluded for reasons that are sadly all too clear, that it was not in Archie's best interests or in accordance with his welfare that he continues to receive life-sustaining treatment. According to the law of England and Wales, Archie's best interests and welfare are the paramount consideration. The panel reaches this conclusion with a heavy heart and wishes to extend its deep sympathy to Archie's parents at this very sad time."

CBN News previously reported Archie was found unconscious on April 7 with a cord around his neck. It is believed that he participated in an online blackout challenge, according to watchdog Christian Concern.

Since that time, the boy has remained on life support at the Royal London Hospital. He has not regained consciousness.

Doctors said it's "highly likely" that the boy is already brain dead and asked the court to rule that it was in Archie's "best interests" to be taken off of life support.

His parents have been fighting a legal battle to give their son more time and to allow him to have more medical tests to assess whether his condition would improve before stopping the critical care.

Dance said she will continue to fight for her son's life, despite what the court says.

"We are extremely disappointed by the Supreme Court's decision and the intervention by the government. No authorities, other than the UN CRPD have shown any compassion or understanding to us as a family. The government intervention at the last moment feels like a betrayal. We will not give up on Archie until the end," she said in an emailed statement to CBN News.

Andrea Williams, chief executive of the Christian Legal Centre, also expressed frustration with the court and noted that the legal system must change.

"What Archie's case has shown is that systematic reform is needed to protect the vulnerable and their families in end-of-life matters. Legislation must be passed reforming the system. Archie's case stands in the gap. The precedent his case sets can go an incredibly long way to fixing a system which has no room for error."

An online petition to the hospital's chief executive officer was created to ask that legal action be withdrawn in Archie's case. So far, 93,917 people have signed it.

Find out from our chief executive, @A_Minichiello, why Archie is worth fighting for and why his case is so important: https://t.co/uuXi4Yzan5 If you're yet to do so, please join over 90,000 others who have signed the #LetArchieLive petition: https://t.co/mENcHFJAUG — Christian Concern (@CConcern) August 2, 2022

