Backers of 'Freedom Convoy' Cite Overcoming Communism in Their Support of Canadian Truckers

Thousands of Canadian truckers, along with other supporters, arrived in Ottawa last month to protest against COVID-19 mandates enforced by the country's liberal leader, Justin Trudeau, and the Communist Party of Canada.

Known as the "Freedom Convoy," truckers are drawing attention to public health measures, such as vaccine mandates, and how they are an overreach by the government and abuse of power.

The number of people advocating for the truckers has grown substantially over the past few weeks, which was evident by the nearly 10 million dollars that was raised on GoFundMe.

Even though the crowdfunding website no longer intends to distribute funds to the truckers, those supporting the movement say they will continue to stand by the convoy.

Twitter user Laura Lynn Tyler Thompson recently interviewed a woman who traveled from Toronto to bring 1,550 Polish sausages to the truckers.

Looks like the truckers are going to be here for a long time! It’s amazing. Men and women trucking food across the country to feed Canada‘s heroes. pic.twitter.com/6O3j6lJTcc — Laura Lynn Tyler Thompson (@LauraLynnTT) February 2, 2022

When asked why she came to Ottawa, the woman explained that she also sought freedom from a tyrannical government.

"We stand behind them. We come from communist country and we came here because we didn't want to have oppression," she explained. "We wanted to live in a free country. For the last two years, we are living like prisoners. We are being told to stay at home, not to go to the restaurant, not to go to the church. I mean this is unbelievable."

She continued, "During communism times, we were able and free to go to the church and there were times over here when we couldn't. I really can't take it anymore. So, I'm going to be coming here with the food weekly, biweekly, every two or three days until it ends."

Canada Unity, one of the groups behind the convoy, recently posted a "memorandum of understanding" (MOU) to its website, saying that members plan to present it to politicians on Parliament Hill.

The group maintains that the "key to ending the current spike in discrimination and segregation issues impacting millions of Canadians" lies within the MOU.

"We are taking our fight to the doorsteps of our federal government and demanding that they cease all mandates against its people," said Freedom Convoy on its funding page.

Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson declared a state of emergency Sunday afternoon. Although the purpose of the declaration was fully explained, a statement issued by the mayor mentioned "ongoing demonstrations."

"Declaring a state of emergency reflects the serious danger and threat to the safety and security of residents posed by the ongoing demonstrations and highlights the need for support from other jurisdictions and levels of government," the statement reads.

Both United States and Canada had imposed COVID-19 restrictions for drivers in order to cross the border.

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***